Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a -0.91% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 2.8%. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.