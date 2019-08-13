Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.72% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.