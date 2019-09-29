Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5% AC Immune SA 437,688,699.85% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 13.17% at a $25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 7 of the 11 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.