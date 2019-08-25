Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.65 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XOMA Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 141.43% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $15.5. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 50.12% and its consensus price target is $26. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 52.8%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.