Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 3.72 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Verastem Inc. has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Verastem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 169.87% upside potential and an average target price of $18. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average target price is $8.75, while its potential upside is 511.89%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 59.9% respectively. 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.