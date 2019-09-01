Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 120.48%. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 41.36% and its average price target is $77. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 92.97%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.