Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|43.39
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Volatility & Risk
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 120.48%. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 41.36% and its average price target is $77. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 92.97%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
