Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|113.37
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.16 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 179.94% and an $18 average price target. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 101.39% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 56.8% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
