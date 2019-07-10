Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 113.37 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 179.94% and an $18 average price target. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 101.39% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 56.8% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.