Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15.5, and a 120.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $27.5, while its potential upside is 175.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.