Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 60.59 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 136.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.