Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.42 N/A -3.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 143.90%. Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $21.25, with potential upside of 460.69%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.