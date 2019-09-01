Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15.5, and a 120.48% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 2.5% respectively. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.