Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OncoCyte Corporation’s 6.39 beta is the reason why it is 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and OncoCyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 174.81% and an $18 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 22.3% respectively. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.