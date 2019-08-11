Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. NantKwest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NantKwest Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 184.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Competitively the consensus price target of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, which is potential -8.09% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 8.5% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.