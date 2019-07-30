Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-65%
|-58.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 169.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-2.92%
|43.53%
|-10.74%
|-24.14%
|-52.44%
|35.71%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
