Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 169.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.