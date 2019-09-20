Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 100.00% at a $15.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 57.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.