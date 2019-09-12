Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 102.35% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $15.5. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 266.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.