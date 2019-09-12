Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 102.35% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $15.5. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 266.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.