Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 132.04%. INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus target price and a 80.25% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.