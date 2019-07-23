Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 173.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 23.7% respectively. Insiders held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.