Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 173.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 23.7% respectively. Insiders held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
