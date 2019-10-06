Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 0.00 47.03M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,715,925.39% -414.1% -120.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 192,824,928.25% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Editas Medicine Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Editas Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15.5, and a 156.62% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.