Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|67.82
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$18 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 143.90%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
