Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 143.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.