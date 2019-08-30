Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 120.17% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $15.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
