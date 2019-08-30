Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 120.17% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.