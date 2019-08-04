Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$18 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 175.65%. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 6.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.