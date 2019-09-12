Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 100.26%. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 136.22% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 37.8%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.