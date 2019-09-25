Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 46.23 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 115.28% and an $15.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 67.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.