Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Since Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 185.71%. Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 190.32%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.