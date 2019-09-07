Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

We are comparing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1229.25
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 120.17% upside potential and an average target price of $15.5. Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 38.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 0.02%. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
