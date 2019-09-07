Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

We are comparing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 120.17% upside potential and an average target price of $15.5. Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 38.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 0.02%. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.