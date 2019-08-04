Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Since Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.55 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 175.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.