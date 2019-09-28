Reviewing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Allakos Inc. 85 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,952,924.39% -414.1% -120.4% Allakos Inc. 25,574,272.59% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 134.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.