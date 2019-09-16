Reviewing Axos Financial Inc. (AX)’s and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s results

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.89 N/A 2.44 12.02 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.84 N/A 0.78 14.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Axos Financial Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Axos Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axos Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axos Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively New York Community Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, with potential downside of -10.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. has weaker performance than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.