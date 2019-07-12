Reviewing Axos Financial Inc. (AX)’s and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s results

This is a contrast between Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.68 N/A 2.44 11.91 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.53 N/A 1.01 16.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axos Financial Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Axos Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Axos Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Live Oak Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axos Financial Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axos Financial Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 51.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.54% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. -3.55% -6.05% -12.56% -1.66% -28.46% 15.33% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. was more bullish than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Axos Financial Inc. beats Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.