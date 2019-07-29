Reviewing Axos Financial Inc. (AX)’s and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s results

We are contrasting Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.81 N/A 2.44 11.91 HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.67 N/A 0.92 30.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axos Financial Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. HomeStreet Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Axos Financial Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Axos Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axos Financial Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Axos Financial Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. HomeStreet Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axos Financial Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HomeStreet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 21.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Axos Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.4% of HomeStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.54% are Axos Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are HomeStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. -3.55% -6.05% -12.56% -1.66% -28.46% 15.33% HomeStreet Inc. -2.88% -0.97% 3.44% 4.85% 1.21% 30.38%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. has weaker performance than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats HomeStreet Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.