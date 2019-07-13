Reviewing Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)’s and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s results

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 24 641.33 N/A -1.25 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.67 N/A 1.48 29.12

Table 1 demonstrates Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is 28.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.5. The Current Ratio of rival Globus Medical Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Globus Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Globus Medical Inc. is $57.67, which is potential 39.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.4% and 91.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Globus Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99% Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 109.99% stronger performance while Globus Medical Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.