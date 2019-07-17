Reviewing Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)’s and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 25 614.68 N/A -1.25 0.00 FONAR Corporation 21 1.54 N/A 2.78 7.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and FONAR Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and FONAR Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2%

Liquidity

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 28.1 and 27.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FONAR Corporation are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FONAR Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 53.3% respectively. About 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.07% of FONAR Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99% FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. was more bullish than FONAR Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.