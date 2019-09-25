Reviewing Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN)’s and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s results

Both Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise Inc. 63 8.07 N/A 0.39 179.59 The Boeing Company 362 2.33 N/A 8.54 39.96

Demonstrates Axon Enterprise Inc. and The Boeing Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Boeing Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Axon Enterprise Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Boeing Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% The Boeing Company 0.00% -324.6% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Boeing Company has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Boeing Company are 1 and 0.3 respectively. Axon Enterprise Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Boeing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axon Enterprise Inc. and The Boeing Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Boeing Company 0 2 2 2.50

$65 is Axon Enterprise Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.64%. The Boeing Company on the other hand boasts of a $434.5 average price target and a 13.85% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Boeing Company seems more appealing than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.8% of The Boeing Company are owned by institutional investors. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Boeing Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5% The Boeing Company -5.6% -4.29% -9.45% -12% -2.81% 5.79%

For the past year Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Boeing Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Axon Enterprise Inc. beats The Boeing Company.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.