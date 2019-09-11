Reviewing Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN)’s and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)’s results

This is a contrast between Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise Inc. 62 8.25 N/A 0.39 179.59 Kaman Corporation 60 0.92 N/A 1.93 32.94

In table 1 we can see Axon Enterprise Inc. and Kaman Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kaman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Axon Enterprise Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Kaman Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axon Enterprise Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Kaman Corporation on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Kaman Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Axon Enterprise Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axon Enterprise Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s average target price is $65, while its potential upside is 3.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axon Enterprise Inc. and Kaman Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 91.6% respectively. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, Kaman Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5% Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03%

For the past year Axon Enterprise Inc. has stronger performance than Kaman Corporation

Summary

Axon Enterprise Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Kaman Corporation.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.