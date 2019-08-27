Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s results

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 6.45 N/A -0.69 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.41 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AxoGen Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.15 beta. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AxoGen Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. AxoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AxoGen Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is AxoGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AxoGen Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 61.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. has stronger performance than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.