Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s results

Both AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 7.67 N/A -0.60 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 57 2.75 N/A 0.93 64.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AxoGen Inc. and NuVasive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AxoGen Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.21 shows that AxoGen Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NuVasive Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2. AxoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AxoGen Inc. and NuVasive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

AxoGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.68% and an $29.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 6.62% and its consensus price target is $63. The information presented earlier suggests that AxoGen Inc. looks more robust than NuVasive Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of AxoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NuVasive Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53% NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. was less bullish than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NuVasive Inc. beats AxoGen Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.