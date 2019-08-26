Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 6.52 N/A -0.69 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.35 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AxoGen Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AxoGen Inc. and Myomo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Myomo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. AxoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myomo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AxoGen Inc. and Myomo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.90% for AxoGen Inc. with consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AxoGen Inc. and Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 12% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of AxoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7% of Myomo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year AxoGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myomo Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Myomo Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.