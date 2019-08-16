Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s results

Both AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 5.97 N/A -0.69 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.35 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates AxoGen Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AxoGen Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen Inc. has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Micron Solutions Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Micron Solutions Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Micron Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AxoGen Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AxoGen Inc. has a 103.22% upside potential and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AxoGen Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 12.8% respectively. 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% are Micron Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.