Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s results

Both AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 6.52 N/A -0.69 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 58 23.96 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights AxoGen Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. which has a 24.1 Current Ratio and a 23.7 Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AxoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AxoGen Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AxoGen Inc.’s average target price is $29.67, while its potential upside is 85.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares and 97.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of AxoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.