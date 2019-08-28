Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s results

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 6.39 N/A -0.69 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 173.38 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AxoGen Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

AxoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AxoGen Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AxoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 78.91% at a $28 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AxoGen Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 1.3%. 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. was less bearish than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.