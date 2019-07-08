Reviewing AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s results

Both AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 8.67 N/A -0.60 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 53.30 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AxoGen Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AxoGen Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 4.7 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AxoGen Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of AxoGen Inc. is $29.67, with potential upside of 49.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AxoGen Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 51.4%. AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. was less bullish than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.