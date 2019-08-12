Reviewing AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 92.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.80% 0.10% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited N/A 58 154.54 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

$65 is the consensus price target of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, with a potential upside of 1.50%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%. Given AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s peers are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 5 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s peers.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.