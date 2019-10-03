Reviewing AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 65 0.37 81.94M 0.41 154.54 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 -0.19 3.59M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 126,606,922.13% 0.8% 0.1% Conifer Holdings Inc. 98,165,212.87% -22.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Conifer Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Conifer Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s upside potential is 10.28% at a $72 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Conifer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 25.8%. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 23.3% stronger performance while Conifer Holdings Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.