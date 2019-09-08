Reviewing AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s results

Both AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 59 1.01 N/A 0.41 154.54 American National Insurance Company 121 0.84 N/A 14.81 8.17

Table 1 demonstrates AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and American National Insurance Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American National Insurance Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than American National Insurance Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, American National Insurance Company’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and American National Insurance Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 1.20% and an $65 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 64.9% of American National Insurance Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of American National Insurance Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3% American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 23.3% stronger performance while American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.