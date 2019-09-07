Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22.5 is Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 212.50%. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 47.56% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Axcella Health Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.