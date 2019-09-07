Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

This is a contrast between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 212.50% for Axcella Health Inc. with average price target of $22.5. Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average price target and a 45.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.