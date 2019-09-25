Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Since Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 311.33% for Axcella Health Inc. with average target price of $22.5. Competitively Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $60.33, with potential upside of 50.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.