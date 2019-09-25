Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Since Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 311.33% for Axcella Health Inc. with average target price of $22.5. Competitively Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $60.33, with potential upside of 50.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.
