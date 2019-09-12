Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 37.50 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$22.5 is Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 228.47%. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -23.08% and its average target price is $2. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. Comparatively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.