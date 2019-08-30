Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, and a 214.69% upside potential.

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.